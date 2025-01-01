The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

