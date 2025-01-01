THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 411,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $165,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 171,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $129.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Get Our Latest Report on THOR Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.