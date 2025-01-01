Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.13 and last traded at $70.27, with a volume of 23500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Timken by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Timken by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

