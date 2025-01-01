TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Update

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,600 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 746,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $311.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $302.70 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.68 and a 200-day moving average of $385.13.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after acquiring an additional 161,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,639,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $114,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

