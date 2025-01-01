TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $303.16 and last traded at $303.16, with a volume of 19613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.38.

Get TopBuild alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in TopBuild by 178.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 450.8% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.