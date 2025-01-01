Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth $161,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after buying an additional 86,913 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 523,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.