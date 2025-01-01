Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Plans — Dividend of $0.03

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0252 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $20,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at $225,691.06. This represents a 98.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.