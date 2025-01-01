Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.38 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Totally shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 60,379 shares traded.

Totally Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.74 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

