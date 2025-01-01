Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tourmaline Bio were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 211.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tourmaline Bio by 72.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 83,949 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 23.2% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 332,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 62,481 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRML. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

