Tower Limited (ASX:TWR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Tower’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Tower Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.
About Tower
