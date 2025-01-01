Tower Limited (ASX:TWR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Tower’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

About Tower

Tower Limited provides general insurance products in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Its insurance products include car, house, contents, contract works and renovation cover, landlord, boat, business, travel, pet, renters, house and contents bundle, electric vehicle, motorbike and motorcycle, lifestyle block, caravan or trailer, motorhome, campervan and RV, and multi-policy discount insurance.

