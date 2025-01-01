Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 168.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $194.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.75. The stock has a market cap of $262.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

