Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 139.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,624 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

