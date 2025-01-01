TSS (TSSI) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Volatility & Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s rivals have a beta of -1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TSS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.59% 87.89% 11.84% TSS Competitors -31.90% -27.95% -10.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $122.53 million $70,000.00 65.89 TSS Competitors $1.64 billion $105.06 million -0.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TSS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of TSS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TSS beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

