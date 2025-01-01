TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,958 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 902,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 438,072 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 77.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 344,496 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 44.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 441,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 135,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Guggenheim raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

TTEC Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $238.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

