TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 67.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,264.79. This represents a 8.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,325. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,803 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

