Tudor Financial Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 135,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Tudor Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

