Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83.

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Auto Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Auto Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

