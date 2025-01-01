Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83.
Turners Automotive Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Turners Automotive Group
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.