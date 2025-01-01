Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE TWLO opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $731,002.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,678,687.10. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Twilio by 67.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

