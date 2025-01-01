Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,259.4% annually over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 211.8%.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The company had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. Compass Point cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

