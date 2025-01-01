UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 58,362,848 shares traded.

UK Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.