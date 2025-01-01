Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 1,100 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $24,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,955.51. This represents a 5.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.