Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 1,100 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $24,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,955.51. This represents a 5.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Foot Locker Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of FL stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
