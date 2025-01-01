UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $500.66 and last traded at $503.60. 1,006,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,088,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.84.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $465.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 783,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

