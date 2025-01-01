Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

VAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark cut Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. Valaris has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,040,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after purchasing an additional 112,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Valaris by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,882,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valaris by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,736,000 after purchasing an additional 66,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after buying an additional 225,283 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

