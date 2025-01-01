Valero Energy Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

