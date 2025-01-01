VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.19

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

