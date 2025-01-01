VanEck Australian Equal Weight ETF (ASX:MVW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

VanEck Australian Equal Weight ETF (ASX:MVW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Australian Equal Weight ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.42.

VanEck Australian Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.