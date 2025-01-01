VanEck Australian Resources ETF (ASX:MVR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.75

VanEck Australian Resources ETF (ASX:MVR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Australian Resources ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.55.

VanEck Australian Resources ETF Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.