VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:EBND)

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st.

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.