VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (ASX:IFRA) Plans $0.18 Interim Dividend

VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (ASX:IFRA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.

VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.