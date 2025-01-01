VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX:REIT) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.
VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF Stock Performance
