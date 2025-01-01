Vaneck Geared Aust. EQUAL Weight Fund (Hedge Fund) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.35 (ASX:GMVW)

Vaneck Geared Aust. EQUAL Weight Fund (Hedge Fund) (ASX:GMVW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st.

Vaneck Geared Aust. EQUAL Weight Fund (Hedge Fund) Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Geared Aust. EQUAL Weight Fund (Hedge Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Geared Aust. EQUAL Weight Fund (Hedge Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.