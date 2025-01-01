VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,260,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436,853 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $242.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.97 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

