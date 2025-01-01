VanEck Small Companies Masters ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.33 (ASX:MVS)

VanEck Small Companies Masters ETF (ASX:MVS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.

VanEck Small Companies Masters ETF Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Small Companies Masters ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Small Companies Masters ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.