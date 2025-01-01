Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $169,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,620,000 after buying an additional 6,639,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,110,000.

VCR opened at $375.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

