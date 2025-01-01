Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and traded as low as $15.25. Verbund shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands.

Verbund Stock Up 9.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

