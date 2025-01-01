Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,279 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veren were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veren during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Veren in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRN opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Veren Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Veren Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Veren’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

VRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Veren in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

