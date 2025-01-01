Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.17, but opened at $55.30. Vista Energy shares last traded at $54.05, with a volume of 151,113 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIST. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Vista Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vista Energy by 53.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 204.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.