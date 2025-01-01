Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.01 and last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$514.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.94, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

