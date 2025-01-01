Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 883,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,580 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 429.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at $460,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications Price Performance

WEAV opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $34,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,484,011. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $212,035.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,083.15. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,255,454 shares of company stock valued at $18,381,664. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

