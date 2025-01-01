Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE: SQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2024 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – Block was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

11/20/2024 – Block was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/12/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Block had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Block Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Get Block Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,560. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $609,015.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,192.81. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,599 shares of company stock worth $2,120,494 over the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Block by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,849 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Block by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Block by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 657,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 601,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.