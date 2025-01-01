Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.36

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
