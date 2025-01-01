Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL) Plans $1.36 Interim Dividend

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

