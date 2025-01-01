What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ARTV FY2024 Earnings?

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.00) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24).

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,300,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

