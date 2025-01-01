What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for NAMS FY2024 Earnings?

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

NAMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

In related news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $2,629,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,711,902.20. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,428. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 423,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth about $7,684,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

