What is Wedbush’s Forecast for RCKT Q4 Earnings?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

RCKT stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $144,737.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,630.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $176,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

