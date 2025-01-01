William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $240,476.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,797 shares in the company, valued at $102,385,675.14. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PNC opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

