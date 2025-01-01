WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WTBN opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $25.99.
About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund
