WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WTBN opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

About WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

