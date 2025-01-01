WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 3rd

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGRE stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

