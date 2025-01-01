WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and traded as low as $50.73. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 102,360 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,409,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,200,000 after acquiring an additional 528,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 525,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

