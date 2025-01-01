WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 3rd

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.